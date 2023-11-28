RRCA and Cornwall Students Plant Trees at Gambhir Memorial Urban Forest 

Intrepid students from Eamer’s Corners Public School braved November flurries to join Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) staff in planting a variety of native and heritage fruit trees at the Gambhir Memorial Urban Forest in the City of Cornwall.

“The students were excited to take direct action to enhance our area’s tree canopy,” says RRCA Stewardship Coordinator, Jessica Herrington. “A strong regional tree cover can have a significant impact towards flooding and erosion resilience, mitigating the effects of climate change, filtering air pollution, providing wildlife habitat, and, in the case of urban forests such as this one, providing food sources for residents and lowering urban heat island effects.”

Cornwall’s Mayor Justin Towndale joined the students on site and commended them for their contribution to the City’s sustainability. Some of the species planted included tamarack, balsam fir, black chokeberry, and McIntosh first generation.

Eamer’s Corner students have been planting trees at the Forest with the RRCA since 20212. The site was donated to the conservation authority in 2015 by Dr. Indu Gambhir. “This urban forest was inspired by the vision of Raj Gambhir and the birth of our grandson, Oskar Om,” says Dr. Gambhir. “I knew this property would be in excellent hands with the RRCA.”

Educating next generations about the importance of trees, green spaces, and environmental stewardship for all ages was important to Dr. Gambhir, who also sponsored a stewardship-themed essay contest for the students.

“As an emergency room physician in Cornwall, seeing young children with asthma made me think about the importance of preserving clean air.”

In all, the RRCA owns and conserves 1,863 acres of environmentally significant land – including its three publicly accessible Conservation Areas – to preserve ecologically sensitive habitat, increase tree cover, maintain green infrastructure for flooding and erosion resilience, and to provide recreation and eco-tourism opportunities.

“Landowners in the RRCA’s jurisdiction may consider donating their land as their natural heritage legacy,” says Lisa Van De Ligt, RRCA’s Communications and Stewardship Team Lead. “RRCA’s expertise in forestry and stewardship ensures your natural legacy is preserved and maintained.”

The RRCA is a qualified recipient under Canada’s Ecological Gifts Program and may issue charitable receipts for donations. For more information visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.