Santa Claus Parade

Dear Editor:

It’s great to see 10,000 people out to watch the Santa Parade, and what a terrific job by all involved. But just imagine what it would mean to all of the “Mom and Pop” business along Montreal Road if the organizers were to consider giving the Renaissance Area consideration.

Montreal Road has far more locally owned stores and restaurants and it’s about time that they get their turn to capitalize on this event.

The parade could easily start at St. Lawrence College and finish at the Civic Complex. It’s time to make a change and give the Renaissance Area business an opportunity to have a share of the wealth.

Mark A. MacDonald