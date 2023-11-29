Santa Claus Parade

November 29, 2023 — Changed at 10 h 21 min on November 27, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
Seaway News
Comment count:
Santa Claus Parade

Dear Editor:

 
It’s great to see 10,000 people out to watch the Santa Parade, and what a terrific job by all involved.  But just imagine what it would mean to all of the “Mom and Pop” business along Montreal Road if the organizers were to consider giving the Renaissance Area consideration.
 
Montreal Road has far more locally owned stores and restaurants and it’s about time that they get their turn to capitalize on this event.
 
The parade could easily start at St. Lawrence College and finish at the Civic Complex.  It’s time to make a change and give the Renaissance Area business an opportunity to have a share of the wealth.
 
Mark A. MacDonald
Renaissance Area Resident
Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

ARKS HARVEST, HELLO TOW, NEW DÉCOR AND “GOOD WORKS” FOR THE COMMUNITY….
Non classé

ARKS HARVEST, HELLO TOW, NEW DÉCOR AND “GOOD WORKS” FOR THE COMMUNITY….

Did you know that Arks Harvest followed up their opening Saturday 2 weeks ago with another great Saturday…

RRCA and Cornwall Students Plant Trees at Gambhir Memorial Urban Forest 
Non classé

RRCA and Cornwall Students Plant Trees at Gambhir Memorial Urban Forest 

Intrepid students from Eamer’s Corners Public School braved November flurries to join Raisin Region…