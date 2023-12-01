What should you eat when you have the stomach flu?

What should you eat when you have the stomach flu?
(Photo : Newspaper Toolbox)

Having the stomach flu can zap your appetite and make you 

nervous around food. However, eating can soothe your stom-ach and help you regain your strength. The key is to eat as healthily as you can manage in gradually increasing quantities. Here are some safe foods to put on your menu:

Unsweetened cereals

Fresh or canned fruit

Cooked vegetables

Eggs

Bread

Pasta

Fish

Rice

Lean meat

If you’re not lactose intolerant, low-fat dairy products like yogurt, milk and cheese are also suitable.

Keep a few safety precautions in mind. Prepare meat and fish with as little fat as possible. Avoid fried or spicy foods and powdered soup mixes. Stay away from ice cream, pastries, deli meats, chips, candy and chocolate until you feel better.

If you need personalized advice, you can talk to a healthcare professional by calling 811 or your local health hotline.

Don’t forget to hydrate!

If you have the stomach flu, drinking lots of water is essential to prevent dehydration. You can also use commercial rehydration solutions that contain water, sugar and mineral salts. Avoid soft drinks, sports drinks and caffeinated beverages.

