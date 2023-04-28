YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPES

WEEK OF APRIL 30 TO MAY 6, 2023

The luckiest signs this week: Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius

ARIES: At work, your presence of mind and attention to detail will allow you to come up with concrete and well-thought-out solutions following an unexpected situation. Solidifying your commitment and renewing your love will be top of mind in your relationship.

TAURUS: You may struggle with communication this week. You’ll get a raise that helps ease your financial worries. In romance, the small details and thoughtful gestures make all the difference.

GEMINI: Allergy season is in full swing, and you may feel under the weather. Eat a healthy diet to minimize your symptoms. This will also help reduce any other discomfort, like heartburn caused by stress.

CANCER: You may be told about a birth or a change of residence among your relatives. You’ll carefully consider selling your home if your children have moved out.

LEO: You won’t be able to sit idly by when you see injustice. You’ll try to correct the situation by actively getting involved. Affection is an integral part of a healthy relationship.

VIRGO: Your friends will influence you to go shopping. You’ll treat yourself to a therapeutic or relaxing treatment that improves your health and vitality.

LIBRA: You’ve invested much time in a long-term project, and concrete results are taking shape. At work or elsewhere, you’ll have to manage a conflict. A couple’s getaway is on the horizon.

SCORPIO: Rest is essential to maintaining good health. You must unwind and relax before doing anything else. It’s also an excellent time to review, correct and improve your time management skills.

SAGITTARIUS: You’ll expand your customer base and social circle. Professionally or within your group of friends, you’ll be responsible for organizing an event that brings together people you like.

CAPRICORN: You’ll bring to life a business or family project. For example, you’ll find the means to buy a property or start your own business.

AQUARIUS: You’ll take the time to plan a trip for your next holiday. You may also use the summer to sign up for a training course that helps advance your career.

PISCES: It’s an excellent time to reflect on what you like and dislike. You’ll weigh the pros and cons at length to make decisions that are right for you.