A look at Toronto FC ahead of 2024 Major League Soccer season opener

February 24, 2024 — Changed at 20 h 42 min on February 23, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A look at Toronto FC as it prepares to kick off the 2024 MLS season Sunday at FC Cincinnati:

LAST YEAR: Finished 4-20-10, last in the league.

ROAD WOES: TFC failed to win on the road in league play last season at 0-13-4.

OUT: Michael Bradley, Themi Antonoglou, Adama Diomande, Cristian Gutierrez, Franco Ibarra, Tomas Romero, CJ Sapong, Victor Vazquez.

IN: Midfielder Deybi Flores (Fehervar FC, Hungary), defender Kevin Long (Birmingham City, England), winger/wingback Tyrese Spicer (first overall pick in 2024 MLS SuperDraft); fullback Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest, England); defender Nicksoen Gomis (Sheffield United, England).

