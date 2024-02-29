Major League Soccer fines three Toronto FC players for actions in season opener

February 28, 2024 at 21 h 30 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Major League Soccer has fined Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea and forwards Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne an undisclosed amount “for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation” in Sunday’s season opener at FC Cincinnati.

The incident occurred in the 56th minute at TQL Stadium when Cincinnati forward Sergio Santos bodied Toronto defender Kevin Long to the turf after the two collided on the edge of the TFC penalty box.

Bernardeschi, Insigne and Laryea rushed over to join captain Jonathan Osorio in debating the play with referee Jonathan Weiner with Osorio eventually pushing Laryea out of the way. 

The MLS disciplinary committee also found Toronto in violation of the league’s mass confrontation policy, with an official warning issued to both club and coach John Herdman.

The game finished in a scoreless draw. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024

