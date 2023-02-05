Argonauts agree to contract extensions with Bede, McManis

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American kicker Boris Bede and linebacker Wynton McManis to one-year contract extensions.

The 33-year-old Bede converted a career-high 43 field goals in 2022, and added another three in Toronto’s 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Grey Cup game.

Bede, who was born in France and went to school in Laval, Que., kicked a career-long, 56-yard field goal in August, which was also the second-longest in Argonauts’ history.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound kicker led the league in kickoff average last season at 68.7 yards per game in Bede’s second season as an Argo.

He’s a seven-year CFL veteran and two-time East Division all-star. He spent four seasons from 2015 to 2019 with the Montreal Alouettes.

Bede has compiled a career 212 field goals in 111 regular-season games.

McManis, 28, was named a CFL all-star in 2022 in his first season as an Argonaut.

He amassed 88 defensive tackles to rank sixth in the league, seven special teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions including one for a touchdown, and one forced fumble in 14 games played because a knee injury cut his regular-season short.

The four-year CFL veteran owns a career 192 defensive tackles, 48 special teams tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and one interception in 57 career regular season games between Calgary (2017-2019) and Toronto.

Roughriders bringing back defensive lineman Pete Robertson

REGINA – Defensive lineman Pete Robertson will remain a Saskatchewan Roughrider in 2023 after signing with the club.

The six-foot-two, 243-pound Texan tied for fourth in sacks in the CFL last season with nine, despite missing four games to injury.

Robertson also compiled 21 defensive tackles, one interception, one pass knockdown, one tackle for loss and a league-best five forced fumbles.

Saskatchewan first signed Robertson in February of 2020 and he played his first CFL game in August.

The Texas Tech alum spent time with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders before landing in the CFL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2023.