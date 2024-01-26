Argonauts sign all-star linebacker Wynton McManis to extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed all-star linebacker Wynton McManis to a contract extension, the CFL team announced Friday.

The 29-year old was named a CFL all-star for a second-straight season in 2023 with 79 defensive tackles, four sacks, four interceptions and one fumble recovery in 16 games. Two of his interceptions were returned for a touchdown.

McManis, a six-foot-one, 225-pound Memphis native, joined Toronto as a free agent in February 2022 and had a team-high 95 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble in 14 games. He was named a CFL all-star for the first time and helped the Argos win the Grey Cup.

McManis made his CFL debut in 2017 with Calgary and spent his first three CFL seasons with the Stampeders, winning his first Grey Cup in 2018.

He has 271 defensive tackles, 49 special teams tackles, 11 sacks, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and two touchdowns in 75 career games with Calgary and Toronto.

He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons in the NFL with Miami and New Orleans, and appeared in a regular-season game with the Saints in 2021.

Blue Bombers re-sign running back Johnny Augustine

WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers signed Canadian running back Johnny Augustine to a one-year contract.

He was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Augustine, from Welland, Ont., returns in 2024 for his sixth season with the Blue Bombers after signing with the club in May 2018.

The five-foot-nine, 199-pound running back finished second on the club behind league-leader Brady Oliveira with 267 rushing yards on 45 carries in 2023.

He has dressed every game for Winnipeg over the past three years and has appeared in three straight Grey Cup finals, winning with the Blue Bombers in 2021.

.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2024.