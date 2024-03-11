Attempted murder charges laid after police chase in northeastern Ontario

LATCHFORD, Ont. — A 23-year-old Hamilton man faces 16 charges, including attempt to commit murder using a firearm, after leading provincial police on a chase near Kirkland Lake on Thursday that left one dead.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police tried to initiate a traffic stop at about 5 p.m., but the chase ensued when the driver didn’t halt the vehicle.

The OPP did not provide further details on the death connected to the incident.

Police say the charges the suspect faces include attempting to commit murder using firearm, assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer escaping lawful custody and dangerous operation.

He is next due in court on March 12.

Police are asking anyone with dash camera video shot Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. while driving from Kirkland Lake to Latchford via Highway 66 to Highway 11, or made observations involving a light-coloured smaller vehicle, to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024.