Attempted murder charges laid after police chase in northeastern Ontario

March 10, 2024 at 22 h 15 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Attempted murder charges laid after police chase in northeastern Ontario

LATCHFORD, Ont. — A 23-year-old Hamilton man faces 16 charges, including attempt to commit murder using a firearm, after leading provincial police on a chase near Kirkland Lake on Thursday that left one dead.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police tried to initiate a traffic stop at about 5 p.m., but the chase ensued when the driver didn’t halt the vehicle. 

The OPP did not provide further details on the death connected to the incident. 

Police say the charges the suspect faces include attempting to commit murder using firearm, assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer escaping lawful custody and dangerous operation.

He is next due in court on March 12.

Police are asking anyone with dash camera video shot Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. while driving from Kirkland Lake to Latchford via Highway 66 to Highway 11, or made observations involving a light-coloured smaller vehicle, to come forward. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Toronto FC on the move under captain Jonathan Osorio, coach John Herdman
Ontario News

Toronto FC on the move under captain Jonathan Osorio, coach John Herdman

Toronto FC's home-opening 1-0 win Saturday over Charlotte FC was filled with milestones for captain Jonathan…

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Ontario News

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Household debt Statistics…