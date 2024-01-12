Blue Jays reach deals with 11 of 12 players ahead of arbitration. Guerrero is the lone exception

January 12, 2024 — Changed at 23 h 40 min on January 11, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:
Blue Jays reach deals with 11 of 12 players ahead of arbitration. Guerrero is the lone exception

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to one-year contracts Thursday with 11 of their 12 players who were eligible for salary arbitration, with the lone exception being three-time All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero asked for $19.9 million while the Blue Jays countered at $18.05 million. He made $14.5 million last season.

The Blue Jays agreed to deals with catchers Danny Jansen ($5.2 million) and Alejandro Kirk ($2.8 million), infielders Cavan Biggio ($4.2 million) and Santiago Espinal ($2,725,000), outfielder Daulton Varsho ($5.65 million), left-handed pitchers Génesis Cabrera ($1,512,000) and Tim Mayza ($3.59 million), and right-handed pitchers Jordan Romano ($7.75 million), Erik Swanson ($2.75 million), Trevor Richards ($2.15 million) and Nate Pearson ($800,000).

Guerrero hit .264 with 26 home runs and 94 RBIs last season. He led the American League with 48 homers in 2021.

Guerrero can still negotiate a deal with the team before a hearing. Eligible players without agreements will be scheduled for hearings before three-person panels from Jan. 29 through Feb. 16 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Of the 11 players who agreed to deals, Romano’s was the biggest. The two-time All-Star has been the Blue Jays’ closer the past three seasons and had a 2.90 ERA with 36 saves last year.

Kirk, a 2022 All-Star, also got a big bump in pay, more than tripling his salary of $767,300 from last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Romani bags hat trick as North Bay beat Mississauga 4-2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Anthony Romani bagged a hat trick as North Bay Battalion defeated the Mississauga…

Aimia CEO Phil Mittleman, president Michael Lehmann leaving company
Ontario News

Aimia CEO Phil Mittleman, president Michael Lehmann leaving company

TORONTO — Aimia Inc. says CEO Phil Mittleman is stepping down after nearly four years at the helm.…