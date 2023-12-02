Brunson scores 22 points as Knicks beat Raptors 119-106 to win 3rd straight

December 2, 2023 at 3 h 39 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Ian Harrison, The Associated Press
Comment count:

TORONTO (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 22 points, Josh Hart scored 15 of his 17 in the third quarter and the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Friday night to match a season high with their third straight win.

Julius Randle had 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as New York improved to 10-0 against teams with losing records. The Raptors are 9-11.

Toronto-born RJ Barrett scored 15 points for the Knicks, while Donte DiVincenzo shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range and finished with 21.

Scottie Barnes scored 29 points and Pascal Siakam had 21 for the Raptors, but Toronto failed to extend a season-best three-game home winning streak.

Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors. Dennis Schroder finished with 10 points and nine assists.

New York outscored Toronto 52-25 in bench points.

The Raptors shot 6 for 32 from 3-point range. Barnes finished 3 for 7 from long range but no other Toronto player made more than one 3-pointer.

The game was tied 57-all at halftime but Hart scored 15 consecutive points for the Knicks in the third as New York outscored Toronto 33-20 to take a 90-77 lead into the fourth.

Friday’s meeting was the first between the teams since the Knicks sued the Raptors in August, alleging that Toronto conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets. The Raptors called the lawsuit “baseless” and “a public relations stunt by the Knicks” in an October court filing.

Wearing a Knicks vest and an orange knit cap, actor and director Spike Lee watched from a baseline seat.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Milwaukee for an NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal game on Tuesday night.

Raptors: Host Miami on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Fridayon the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,452.87, up 216.58…

Kangaroo on the loose spotted in Oshawa, Ont., police urge public to avoid animal
Ontario News

Kangaroo on the loose spotted in Oshawa, Ont., police urge public to avoid animal

A kangaroo was running loose east of Toronto on Friday after making a break for it during a pit stop…