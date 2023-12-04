Canadian actor Jason Priestley joins cast of CBC TV series ‘Wild Cards’

TORONTO — Jason Priestley has joined the cast of the forthcoming CBC TV series “Wild Cards.”

The procedural follows a by-the-book cop, played by Giacomo Gianniotti of “Grey’s Anatomy,” who teams up with a con woman portrayed by “Riverdale” star Vanessa Morgan.

CBC says Priestley will be a recurring guest star, playing the con woman’s father.

He’s best known portraying Brandon Walsh on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

“Wild Cards,” a Vancouver-set comedy from creator Michael Konyves, is set to debut Jan. 10 on CBC.

It’s one of many CBC shows also set to air in the United States on The CW this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2023.