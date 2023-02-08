CBC dramedy ‘Pretty Hard Cases’ ending after third season

February 8, 2023 at 18 h 44 min
Reading time: 30 s
Noel Ransome, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The current season ofCBC’s detective dramedy “Pretty Hard Cases” will be itslast. 

The series broke the news on its Twitter account andCBC confirmed the cancellation by email to The Canadian Press. 

“Pretty Hard Cases” stars Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore as Toronto detectives and polar opposites who find a way to work together. 

The series debuted Feb. 3, 2021, and earned a Writers Guild of Canada award for best drama series in 2022. 

It’s currently in the midst of its third season.

CBC says the show’s final episode airs March. 8 on CBC and CBC Gem. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2023.

