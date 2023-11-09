CPP Investments earned 0.1% net return in second quarter

November 9, 2023 at 16 h 08 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
CPP Investments earned 0.1% net return in second quarter

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board earned a net return of 0.1 per cent in its second quarter.

The fund manager says it saw losses in fixed income and weakness in public equities as global markets declined.

Offsetting the losses were strength in credit and private equities and gains in U.S. dollar-denominated assets, which were helped by a strengthening U.S. dollar relative to the loonie.

CPP Investments chief executive John Graham says the fund’s diversified portfolio remains resilient.

CPP Investments says net assets totalled $576 billion at Sept. 30, up from $575 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

It says the increase for the fund’s second quarter included $488 million in net income and $700 million in net transfers from the Canada Pension Plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Holiday job postings down from last year amid slowing economy: Indeed
Ontario News

Holiday job postings down from last year amid slowing economy: Indeed

TORONTO — Canadian postings for seasonal holiday jobs are down 30 per cent from a year ago so far,…

Struggling Senators score three times in the 3rd period to down leaky Maple Leafs 6-3
Ontario News

Struggling Senators score three times in the 3rd period to down leaky Maple Leafs 6-3

TORONTO — Claude Giroux stepped up to support his coach. The veteran forward then dragged his team…