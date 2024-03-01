Daylight shooting in north Toronto leaves one man dead

TORONTO — A man has died after being shot while in a vehicle in north Toronto.

Police say an occupant, or occupants, of a vehicle shot at another vehicle in the area of Finch Avenue West and Westmore Drive at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

They say officers found one man with gunshot wounds.

Police say the man died on scene.

They say the suspect or suspects fled the area in a black two-door car.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

