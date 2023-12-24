Environment Canada warns travelers to slow down as fog hovers across Ontario

December 24, 2023 at 16 h 42 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

A meteorologist with Environment Canada is warning Christmas Eve travelers to slow down on the roadways as dense fog hovering across Ontario could cause near zero visibility.

The weather agency has issued fog advisories for most parts of the province, starting from Windsor in the southwest to the Niagara and Kawartha Lakes areas in the northeast.

Meteorologist Sham Willie says the fog is expected to dissipate in the south by midday today and is forecast to return in eastern Ontario by Sunday night.

He says moisture trapped in the lower levels of the atmosphere is causing the cloudy conditions and low visibility.

Environment Canada says fog is not unusual during cold weather.

Willie adds Ontario can also expect to see above-average but not record-breaking temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario not respecting environmental consultation obligations, auditor says
Ontario News

Ontario not respecting environmental consultation obligations, auditor says

TORONTO — Ontario's government is not respecting or using public consultation on environmental impacts…

Minister to overrule Ontario Energy Board, says decision will raise cost of new homes
Ontario News

Minister to overrule Ontario Energy Board, says decision will raise cost of new homes

TORONTO — The Ontario Energy Board strayed "out of their lane" with a decision that would increase…

Travel advisories, warnings issued for Ontario cities ahead of heavy snowfall
Ontario News

Travel advisories, warnings issued for Ontario cities ahead of heavy snowfall

Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories for much of southern Ontario and snow…