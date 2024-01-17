Extreme cold warnings for parts of Ontario, Environment Canada says

January 16, 2024 at 21 h 07 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Extreme cold warnings for parts of Ontario, Environment Canada says

Several parts of Ontario are under various winter weather warnings, including an extreme cold warning for a stretch of communities in the province’s southwest. 

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for an area from Windsor through to London and Hamilton, farther east to Haldimand County, and north to Orangeville. 

The weather agency says extreme cold conditions are expected Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. 

It warns that frostbite can develop within minutes. 

Environment Canada has also issued snow squall warnings for various parts of the province, including the Bruce Peninsula, the Napanee area to the east and the North Bay area farther the north. 

It says travel could be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some areas. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Parts of Ontario under winter storm watch as Environment Canada warns of major snow
Ontario News

Parts of Ontario under winter storm watch as Environment Canada warns of major snow

A major winter storm is expected to pass through parts of Ontario, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk…

Reduced visibility expected for Ontario due to Christmas Day fog: Environment Canada
Ontario News

Reduced visibility expected for Ontario due to Christmas Day fog: Environment Canada

TORONTO — Near-zero visibility is expected to persist throughout parts of Ontario on Christmas Day…

Ontario News

Environment Canada warns travelers to slow down as fog hovers across Ontario

A meteorologist with Environment Canada is warning Christmas Eve travelers to slow down on the roadways…