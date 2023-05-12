Fairfax Financial more than doubles first-quarter earnings at US$1.3 billion

TORONTO — Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. says it earned US$1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023, more than double earnings of US$588.7 million a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says net earnings per diluted share were US$49.38, compared with US$22.67 the same quarter a year earlier.

Net gains on investments were US$771.2 million, compared with a loss of US$195.2 million a year ago.

Fairfax says gross premiums written totalled US$7.1 billion in the quarter ended March 31, up from US$6.7 billion a year earlier.

Net insurance revenues were US$5.2 billion, up from US$4.7 billion.

Chairman and CEO Prem Watsa said in a press release that significantly higher operating income from Fairfax’s property and casualty insurance and reinsurance operations reflected increased interest and dividends, among other positive trends.

