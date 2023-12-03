TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Home sales

Home sales numbers for Canada’s biggest, and most expensive, cities are expected to come this week. The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is expect to release its November sales figures on Monday, while Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is expected to release its figures on Tuesday.

CRTC hearings

It is the third week of public hearings by the CRTC on modernizing Canada’s broadcasting framework in response to the Online Streaming Act. The federal broadcast regulator is exploring whether to require streamers to make an initial contribution to the Canadian content system to help level the playing field for local companies, which are already required to support Canadian content.

Shopify investor day

Shopify Inc. will hold an investor day for financial analysts and institutional investors in New York on Tuesday. The e-commerce company said last week that Shopify merchants hit a record US$9.3 billion in sales over Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, a 24 per cent increase from last year.

Rate announcement

The Bank of Canada will make its last scheduled interest rate announcement for 2023 on Wednesday. The rate decision will be followed by a speech by deputy governor Toni Gravelle in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday. The central bank’s key interest rate target sits at five per cent.

Trade figures

Statistics Canada will release its international merchandise trade figures for October on Wednesday. Canada posted a merchandise trade surplus of $2 billion in September compared with a surplus of $949 million in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)