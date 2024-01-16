Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign American offensive lineman Jordan Murray to extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American offensive lineman Jordan Murray to a two-year contract extension Monday.

The six-foot-nine, 330-pound Texan made seven regular-season starts after rejoining the club during the 2023 season. Murray began his tenure with Hamilton in 2021 and was slated to become a CFL free agent next month.

He has also spent time with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts (2022-23) and Seattle Seahawks (2019) as well as the Spring League’s Generals (2020).

Murray played collegiately at the University of North Texas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.