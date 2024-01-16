Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign American offensive lineman Jordan Murray to extension

January 15, 2024 at 21 h 22 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign American offensive lineman Jordan Murray to extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American offensive lineman Jordan Murray to a two-year contract extension Monday.

The six-foot-nine, 330-pound Texan made seven regular-season starts after rejoining the club during the 2023 season. Murray began his tenure with Hamilton in 2021 and was slated to become a CFL free agent next month.

He has also spent time with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts (2022-23) and Seattle Seahawks (2019) as well as the Spring League’s Generals (2020).

Murray played collegiately at the University of North Texas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign offensive linemen Brandon Kemp, Jakub Szott
Ontario News

Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-sign offensive linemen Brandon Kemp, Jakub Szott

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed offensive linemen Brandon Kemp and Jakub Szott, the…

Milanovich calls the shots as Butler runs the show for Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Ontario News

Milanovich calls the shots as Butler runs the show for Hamilton Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON — James Butler has given the Hamilton Tiger-Cats something they haven't had since 2010 but…

Veteran QB Mitchell to make first home start for Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Ontario News

Veteran QB Mitchell to make first home start for Hamilton Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON — It's taken longer — much longer — than expected but Bo Levi Mitchell will finally make…