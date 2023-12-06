‘Letterkenny’ creator Jared Keeso signs content deal for spinoffs, new series

TORONTO — “Letterkenny” creator and star Jared Keeso has signed a multi-year content deal to develop spinoffs and new series for Crave.

The deal comes as the 12th and final season of “Letterkenny” is set to premiere Dec. 25.

Crave and New Metric Media say the deal will expand the “Letterkenny” universe with 49 episodes of spinoffs including “Shoresy” and all-new series over the next several years.

The deal includes additional brand extensions, from merchandise to live productions.

Created by Keeso and developed and written by Keeso and Jacob Tierney, “Letterkenny” revolves around the titular small rural Ontario community. 

“Letterkenny” premiered in 2016 as Crave’s first-ever original series, going on to amass a loyal following and a U.S. streaming partnership with Hulu.

It spawned the half-hour comedy “Shoresy” in 2022, following veteran hockey player Shore as he moves to Sudbury, Ont., to help reverse the fortunes of a struggling Triple A-level team. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.

