‘Little Bird’ wins 11 trophies at pair of Canadian Screen Awards industry galas

TORONTO — “Little Bird” was the big winner at a pair of industry galas for the Canadian Screen Awards on Wednesday that recognized excellence in TV.

The limited series that aired on Crave and APTN took home 11 trophies at the afternoon and evening galas, which were focused on craft and television programs and performances.

“Little Bird” was awarded best ensemble performance in a drama and best achievement in casting for a fiction program, while Braeden Clarke won best supporting performer in a drama for his work on the series.

The show won eight prizes earlier in the day, including best direction for a drama series for Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers’ work on the first episode, “Love is all Around.”

Wednesday’s gala is one of several to celebrate the best in Canadian film, television and digital media, with marquee categories set for Friday, including awards for best lead performer, best film, best TV comedy and best TV drama.

At Wednesday afternoon’s event, “Sort Of,” the CBC-Max co-production from Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, won four craft awards for its final season, including best direction, photography and picture editing of a comedy, as well as best original song.

CTV’s “Transplant,” which also wrapped up last year, won best visual effects and writing on a drama series. Later in the day, Daniel Maslany also won best guest performance on a drama series for his turn on the hit medical procedural.

Meanwhile, the recently-ended “Letterkenny” won best ensemble performance in a comedy.

Ennis Esmer won best supporting performer in a comedy for “Children Ruin Everything” on CTV.

Mae Martin, who’s due to host Friday’s two-hour ceremony, which will be whittled down to an hour-long telecast, was recognized in their own right. They won the award for best guest performance in a comedy for their stint in “I Have Nothing,” a Crave docu-comedy.

In children and youth programming, YTV’s “The Hardy Boys” won best fiction series, direction and writing, and TVO’s “All-Round Champion” won best non-fiction program or series.

“PAW Patrol” on TVOKids took home four awards: best writing and sound for an animation, best pre-school program or series and a best performance prize for Jayne Eastwood’s portrayal of Helga Humdinger.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.