Man charged with first-degree murder after shooting in downtown Toronto

March 13, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 42 min on March 13, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Man charged with first-degree murder after shooting in downtown Toronto

TORONTO — Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting in downtown Toronto that left two people dead and one injured.

Officers were called to the shooting at Dundas Street and Parliament Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man died at the scene while another man died in hospital. Police say a woman who was injured has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect and the victims were known to each other.

They say the 23-year-old accused, who is from Toronto, was arrested after a chase by police during which two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused was set to make a court appearance Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Toronto mom charged with first-degree murder in deaths of two young sons
Ontario News

Toronto mom charged with first-degree murder in deaths of two young sons

Toronto police say they've charged a 25-year-old woman with first-degree murder in the deaths of her…

Man charged with first-degree murder after woman dies in Toronto crash
Ontario News

Man charged with first-degree murder after woman dies in Toronto crash

TORONTO — Police say a 79-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly hitting…

Kenneth Law to plead not guilty to first-degree murder charges: lawyer
Ontario News

Kenneth Law to plead not guilty to first-degree murder charges: lawyer

TORONTO — An Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives…