Man charged with first-degree murder after shooting in downtown Toronto

TORONTO — Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting in downtown Toronto that left two people dead and one injured.

Officers were called to the shooting at Dundas Street and Parliament Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man died at the scene while another man died in hospital. Police say a woman who was injured has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect and the victims were known to each other.

They say the 23-year-old accused, who is from Toronto, was arrested after a chase by police during which two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused was set to make a court appearance Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.