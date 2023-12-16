Toronto mom charged with first-degree murder in deaths of two young sons

Toronto police say they’ve charged a 25-year-old woman with first-degree murder in the deaths of her two young sons, who were found unresponsive in an apartment last weekend.

Investigators have said they were called to an apartment building on the evening of Dec. 10 and found a woman on the ground who appeared to have fallen from a unit. She had serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police say they later broke into a unit at the apartment building and found the woman’s two sons, aged four and five, without vital signs.

The children were pronounced dead in hospital.

Police say the woman now faces two counts of first-degree murder.

The woman remains in serious condition and police say she has been remanded into custody.

Police had said earlier this week that they believed the woman’s fall was not accidental, nor was she “assisted in falling over the balcony.”

A neighbour had said the woman’s husband had recently died from cancer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.