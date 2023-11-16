Man charged with first-degree murder after woman dies in Toronto crash

TORONTO — Police say a 79-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly hitting three people with a vehicle in northeast Toronto, killing one.

Investigators say the suspect is also facing two charges of attempted murder.

Police say the three victims were “intentionally struck” Wednesday afternoon and one of them – a 61-year-old woman – died in hospital.

They say the other two suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators previously said the accused and the victims have a “familial relation” but gave no further details.

Police were called to the parking lot of an apartment building near Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday and initially said four people had been struck.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.