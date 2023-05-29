Meaford declares emergency over water quality concerns following fire at auto shop

May 29, 2023 at 17 h 52 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Meaford declares emergency over water quality concerns following fire at auto shop

The Ontario community of Meaford has declared an emergency and is telling residents not to drink water from the municipal system after a fire at an auto shop sparked environmental concerns. 

The municipality says there are concerns about contaminants from the fire leaching into the ground and residue from the fire site flowing into the water system. 

It says declaring an emergency grants it more powers to respond to the situation. 

Meaford says the fire consumed an auto shop on Thursday evening in the community about 85 kilometres northwest of Barrie, Ont. 

The municipality says a “do not consume” water advisory will remain in place until the Environment Ministry confirms that the local water supply is safe to drink. 

It says residents can pick up bottled water from a local community centre. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2023.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Toronto FC, no stranger to drama and power struggles, looks for wins and some harmony
Ontario News

Toronto FC, no stranger to drama and power struggles, looks for wins and some harmony

Toronto FC is no stranger to drama or power struggles over the years. In 2014, the MLS club fired manager…

More than half of GTA condo investors losing money on properties: report
Ontario News

More than half of GTA condo investors losing money on properties: report

TORONTO — Last year marked the first time that more than half of investors in newly-completed Greater…