Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,226.96, down 186.80 points):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 17 cents, or 18.28 per cent, to $1.10 on 18.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 0.30 per cent, to $46.98 on 12.3 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down $1.07, or 2.16 per cent, to $48.50 on 11.6 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $89.21 on 6.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up five cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $5.79 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $2.85, or 5.92 per cent, to $45.31. Enbridge Inc. has signed a US$14-billion cash-and-debt deal that represents a major vote of confidence by the Canadian company in the future of natural gas. The Calgary-based energy infrastructure giant said Tuesday it will purchase three U.S.-based utility companies — The East Ohio Gas Company, Questar Gas Company and its related Wexpro companies, and the Public Service Company of North Carolina — all of which are owned by Virginia-based Dominion Energy Inc. Enbridge, which plans to finance the deal through a combination of US$9.4 billion of cash consideration and US$4.6 billion of assumed debt, said the deal will double the scale of its gas utility business and will serve to balance its asset mix evenly between natural gas and renewables, and liquids.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down 66 cents, or 2.92 per cent, to $21.91. On Tuesday, Air Canada said it apologized to two passengers who were escorted off the plane by security after protesting that their seats were soiled by vomit — and still damp — ahead of an Aug. 26 flight from Las Vegas to Montreal. The airline said the customers did not receive the proper standard of care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.