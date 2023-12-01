Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursdayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,236.29, up 120.09):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 34 cents, or 1.30 per cent, to $26.58 on 19.7 million shares.

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Energy. Down eight cents, or 0.31 per cent, to $25.66 on 18.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 43 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $90.61 on 15.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down nine cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $44.74 on 14.2 million shares.

PetroTal Corp. (TSX:TAL). Energy. Up two cents, or 2.33 per cent, to 88 cents on 13.1 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up six cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $24.07 on 10.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TD Bank Group. (TSX:TD). Financials. Down 56 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $82.74. TD Bank Group said it’s cutting three per cent of staff and setting more money aside for souring loans as it reported fourth quarter results that reflect a deteriorating economic picture. The bank said Thursday that the cuts, which amount to around 3,100 employees based on its third quarter employee total, will contribute to a $363-million restructuring charge this quarter, and a similar cost in the first half of next year. Restructuring is expected to save $400 million pre-tax for its 2024 fiscal year, and $600 million a year after that, the bank said.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financials. Up $3.81, or 3.21 per cent, to $122.62. RBC chief executive Dave McKay made some of his most forceful comments yet on the importance of the federal government approving the bank’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada as the deal attracts rising opposition. Speaking during a conference call to discuss the bank’s fourth-quarter earnings after reporting a rise in profits, McKay said that a rejection of the deal would be a bad look for the country. His comments come after the finance committee of the House of Commons in early November called on the Finance Minister to block the deal over concerns it will hurt competition, though Liberal members abstained from the vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30,2023.