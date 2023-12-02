Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Fridayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,452.87, up 216.58 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 21 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $44.53 on 19.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up eight cents, or 10.67 per cent, to 83 cents on 9.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.02, or 1.13 per cent, to $91.63 on 8.9 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Finance. Up 49 cents, or 18.85 per cent, to $3.09 on 6.6 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 33 cents, or 0.76 per cent, to $43.70 on 6.2 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 29 cents, or 14.80 per cent, to $2.25 on 6.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Up $2.28, or 2.05 per cent, to $113.66. BMO Financial Group said Friday it expects higher cost savings from its US$16.3 billion Bank of the West acquisition as part of a wider focus on efficiencies to weather the economic slowdown. The bank expects synergies from combining the banks of US$800 million, up almost 20 per cent from its previous estimate, while the bank also trimmed its real estate and some lending activity in the quarter. The bank reported a net income of $1.62 billion or $2.06 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $4.48 billion or $6.51 per diluted share a year earlier.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Up eight cents, or 0.72 per cent, to $11.19. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. said it has started arbitration proceedings to protect its rights at its Cobre Panama mine, which has been the subject of environmental protests. First Quantum suspended operations at its Cobre Panama mine earlier this week after Panama’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday that a 20-year concession agreement covering the copper mine was unconstitutional.

National Bank of Canada. (TSX:NA). Finance. Up $4.36, or 4.85 per cent, to $94.28. National Bank of Canada reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago and raised its dividend. The bank said Friday it will now make a quarterly payment to shareholders of $1.06 per share, up from $1.02. National Bank says it earned $768 million or $2.14 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from $738 million or $2.08 per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.