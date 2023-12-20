Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,839.63, up 216.92):

TC Energy Corporation. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 33 cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $52.55 on 12.7 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Materials. Up one cent, or 2.35 per cent, to $0.44 on 8.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 72 cents, or 1.71 per cent, to $42.85 on 6.4 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 94 cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $85.76 on 5.7 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 24 cents, or 6.11 per cent, to $3.69 on 5.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 52 cents, or 2.37 per cent, to $22.48 on 5.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up $1.80, or 3.57 per cent, to $52.21. Bombardier Inc. will not contest the federal government’s decision to replace the military’s aging patrol planes with aircraft from U.S. rival Boeing Co., the Quebec jet maker says. The government announced last month it would buy at least 14 Boeing surveillance planes from the United States in a sole-source deal to phase out Canada’s half-century-old fleet of CP-140 Auroras — closingthe door on Bombardier.

Canopy Growth Corporation. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up three cents, or 4.55 per cent, to $0.69. Alberta will begin allowing licensed cannabis retailers to operate temporary sales locations at adult-only events come Jan. 31. The industry welcomed the change, positioning it Tuesday as a way to grow their brands, satisfy customers and erode the market share held by unlicensed dispensaries and dealers. David Klein, chief executive of cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp., called the moves “thoughtful enhancements” which could inspire others.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2023.