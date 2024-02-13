Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,067.30, up 57.70 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 90 cents, or 1.96 per cent, to $46.93 on 13.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up five cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $30.46 on 11.5 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 47 cents, or 12.77 per cent, to $4.15 on 9.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 29 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $43.55 on 5.9 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Down one cent, or 2.74 per cent, to 36 cents on 5.7 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 47 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $131.48 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecom. Up 59 cents, or 1.17 per cent, to $51.11. The Federal Court of Appeal has rejected BCE Inc.’s request for a stay of a regulatory decision that will allow independent companies to sell internet services to their customers through Bell’s fibre network in Ontario and Quebec. The CRTC announced last November it would temporarily require large telephone companies, namely Bell and Telus Corp., to provide competitors with access to their fibre-to-the-home networks in Canada’s two largest provinces within six months. But Bell asked the court for permission to appeal the CRTC’s temporary ruling and for a stay of that decision pending the outcome of the court process. The court will hear the appeal, but dismissed the company’s motion for a stay of the decision.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Inc. (TSX:FFH). Finance. Up $62.23, or 4.93 per cent, to $1,323.40. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is calling the allegations in a short sellers report on the company false and misleading. After reviewing the 72-page report by Muddy Waters Research, Fairfax said it denies and refutes all of the allegations and insinuations made by the U.S.-based firm. In a report last week, Muddy Waters, which said it was short Fairfax, alleged the company manipulated asset values. It said it believed a conservative adjustment-to-book value for the company should be 18 per cent lower than reported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12,2024.