Natalie Spooner scores two in Toronto 4-1 win over Minnesota

February 3, 2024 at 22 h 46 min
The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Natalie Spooner scored twice and had an assist to spearhead Toronto to a 4-1 win against Minnesota on Saturday.

Captain Blayre Turnbull and Renata Fast also scored for Toronto.

Toronto goalie Kristen Campbell, making her league-leading eighth start, earned her third win in three starts as Toronto outshot the visitors 28-25.

Kendall Coyne Schofield scored the lone goal for Minnesota. Minnesota netminder Nicole Hensley made 24 saves.

Toronto (4-5-0) won its second in a row and third in the last four against Minnesota (5-2-2) and avenged a 3-1 loss in Minnesota on Jan. 10.

“I think we’re trending in the right direction,” Toronto coach Troy Ryan said.

Spooner tipped home a Jocelyne Larocque shot in the third period, 16 seconds after she set up Turnbull for Toronto’s third goal.

Fast, known for her stingy defensive play, scored her first PWHL goal to put Toronto ahead for good late in the second period.

The PWHL begins a 10-day break on Monday for three games in the Canada-United States rivalry series, with stops in Saskatoon on Wednesday, Regina on Friday and St. Paul, Minnesota, on Feb. 11.

Fifteen players from the Toronto-Minnesota game will suit up for Canada and the United States.

The Canadian contingent includes Spooner, Fast, Larocque, Turnbull, Sarah Nurse and Emma Maltais.

Playing for the U.S. will be Minnesota’s Hensley, Kelly Pannek, Schofield, Natalie Buchbinder, Taylor Heise, Grace Zumwinkle and Clair DeGeorge, and Toronto’s Kali Flanagan and Jesse Compher.

UP NEXT

Toronto: Visits Boston on Feb. 14.

New York: Hosts Ottawa on Feb. 14.

