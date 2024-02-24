Natalie Spooner scores in shootout as Toronto beats New York 2-1 for 5th straight win

TORONTO (AP) — Natalie Spooner scored in the shootout and Toronto beat New York 2-1 on Friday night for its fifth straight win in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Emma Maltais scored in regulation for Toronto, which has won six of its last seven. Kristen Campbell made 26 saves through overtime.

Ella Shelton scored for New York, which snapped a three-game winning streak. Corinne Schroeder stopped 29 shots.

Toronto has won three straight meetings since a 4-0 loss at home on Jan. 1 in the PHWL’s first game.

The teams were scoreless for the first 2 1/2 periods. Toronto started fast with seven shots less than five minutes into the game. Spooner was closest to scoring with a shot in tight followed by a wraparound attempt that Schroeder just got across to stop at 1:02.

Campbell stood tall against a few strong chances from New York, including Paetyn Levis’ shot in the slot after a Toronto giveaway at 10:27.

Both sides played a relatively even second period, with Toronto outshooting New York 11-9 to hold an overall 23-18 edge.

Campbell made her most impressive stop to that point when she slid across the crease for a pad save on a tap-in effort from a streaking Alex Carpenter at 9:01.

Brittany Howard broke out on a 3-on-1 and sent a cross-ice pass to Jesse Compher, who was stopped with 1:45 left in the period on Toronto’s best opportunity.

Maltais broke the deadlock 12:34 into the third period with an impressive effort. Blayre Turnbull sent a saucer pass on a 2-on-1 and Maltais tipped it past Schroeder after the puck first hit her shins.

Sarah Nurse crashed head first into the post after streaking down the ice for a scoring chance and knocked the net out of place with 2:18 left. She was down momentarily but got up under her own power and continued play.

Shelton tied it with just 8.6 seconds remaining as she roofed it past a sprawling Campbell on a feed from Emma Woods.

With 1:42 left in overtime, Nurse took a hooking penalty in 3-on-3 play that was whistled seconds later as she almost went down the ice on a breakaway to a chorus of boos.

Campbell stonewalled Abby Roque in front with a pad save as 41 seconds remained in the period and New York on the 4-on-3 power play.

UP NEXT

Toronto: At Minnesota on Tuesday.

New York: At Ottawa on Wednesday.

