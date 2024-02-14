OHL roundup: Barlow scores in OT as Attack edge Generals 2-1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Colby Barlow’s second goal of the game, scored at 3:15 of overtime, lifted the Owen Sound Attack to a 2-1 Ontario Hockey League victory over the visiting Oshawa Generals on Tuesday night at Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

The Attack (25-21-4-2) were outshot 43-24 but got a brilliant 42-save performance from netminder Carter George.

Luca D’Amato scored for the Generals (26-18-6-2), who went 0-for-6 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Tuesday:

—

RANGERS 4 STORM 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Hunter Brzustewicz scored a power-play goal at 15:13 of the third period that stood up as the winner as the Kitchener Rangers edged the visiting Guelph Storm 4-3.

Cameron Mercer, Eduard Sale and Tanner Lam also scored for the Rangers (32-19-2-0), who outshot the Storm 27-21.

Gavin Grundner, Brody Crane and Braeden Bowman scored for the Storm (25-21-4-1).

POKE CHECKS: Two OHL teams cracked the Canadian Hockey League’s Top 10 this week. The London Knights are ranked No. 2, while the Saginaw Spirit are No. 4. The Saskatoon Blades (WHL) are No. 1. … There are five games in the OHL on Wednesday. The Niagara IceDogs visit the Erie Otters, the Flint Firebirds host the Sarnia Sting, the Kingston Frontenacs visit the Ottawa 67’s, the Windsor Spitfires host the Brantford Bulldogs, and the Sudbury Wolves visit the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.