OHL roundup: Misa nets 3 points, Steelheads edge Frontenacs 4-2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Luke Misa had a goal and two assists as the Mississauga Steelheads defeated the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 4-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

Chas Sharpe, Gabriel Chiarot and Porter Martone also scored for the Steelheads (27-20-6-0), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Jax Dubois and Christopher Thibodeau scored for the Frontenacs (25-26-2-0), who were out shot 37-32.

The Steelheads went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Frontenacs were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

—

KNIGHTS 5 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Ruslan Gazizov scored three goals as the visiting London Knights defeated the Owen Sound Attack 5-2.

Kaleb Lawrence and Easton Cowan also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (39-12-0-3)

Deni Goure and Colby Barlow scored for the Attack (25-23-4-2).

—

FIREBIRDS 3 SPITFIRES 2 (OT)

FLINT, Mich. — Jimmy Lombardi scored at 2:28 of overtime as the Flint Firebirds edged the visiting Windsor Spitfires 3-2.

Jimmy Lombardi, Alex Kostov and Nolan Dann also scored for the Firebirds (23-25-3-1).

Jack Greenwell and AJ Spellacy scored for the Spitfires (16-29-4-3).

—

GENERALS 2 OTTERS 1 (SO)

ERIE, Penn. — The Oshawa Generals defeated the Erie Otters 2-1 during the shootout.

Stuart Rolofs scored once for the Generals (27-18-7-2) in regulation time.

Owain Johnston scored for the Otters (24-25-4-1).

—

67’s 4 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Luca Pinelli scored twice and Henry Mews added two assists as the visiting Ottawa 67’s edged the Barrie Colts 4-3.

Brad Gardiner and Kimi Korbler also scored for the 67’s (27-19-5-1), who outshot the Colts 53-26.

Riley Patterson scored twice for the Colts (21-27-3-0), while Thomas Stewart added a single.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2024.