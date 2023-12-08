OHL Roundup: Bulldogs score twice in final 1:18 to defeat Petes 4-3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Cole Brown scored the winning goal with 1:18 remaining, Patrick Thomas added an empty-netter 20 seconds later and the Brantford Bulldogs topped the Peterborough Petes 4-2 on Thursday.

Nick Lardis and Cedricson Okitundu also scored for Brantford (13-9-4-1), which got 34 saves from Matteo Drobac.

Donovan McCoy and Ryder McIntyre answered for Peterborough (13-9-3-1), which has lost four in a row. Liam Sztuska stopped 28-of-31 shots.

McCoy had the game’s opening goal 2:06 into the first period on the power play. But Lardis and Okitundu both scored to put the Bulldogs ahead in the second period.

McIntyre, however, knotted the contest 1:09 into the final frame.

—

FRONTENACS 4 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Gabriel Frasca scored back-to-back goals in the second period to put Kingston ahead for good as the Frontenacs edged the North Bay Battalion 4-3.

Jakub Chromiak and Linus Hemstrom had the other two scores for Kingston (13-13-1).

Paul Christopoulos, Ty Nelson and Jacob Therrien replied for North Bay (13-10-4-1). Nelson tied it at 2-2 with 9:34 of the second period, with Therrien scoring the lone goal of the third period.

—

OTTERS 4 ICEDOGS 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Brett Bressette had a goal and an assist as the Erie Otters scored three unanswered goals to break a tie and defeat the Niagara Icedogs 4-1.

Bruce McDonald, Carey Terrance, on the power play, and Ondrej Molnar, with a short-handed goal, put together the run of unanswered scores for Erie (12-11-4).

Kevin He tied the game at 1-1 at 11:15 of the second period for Niagara (6-16-4-1).

—

SPITFIRES 4 COLTS 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Carson Woodall and Valentin Zhugin each had a goal and an assist as the Windsor Spitfires cruised past the Barrie Colts 4-1.

Jack Nesbitt and Anthony Cristoforo added power-play goals for Windsor (8-18-1).

Cole Beaudoin had the lone goal for Barrie (11-15-0).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.