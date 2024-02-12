OHL roundup: Cowan plays hero as Knights edge Generals 4-3 in OT

OSHAWA, Ont. — Easton Cowan scored at 4:39 of overtime as the visiting London Knights rallied from a 3-0 deficit to trim the Oshawa Generals 4-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at Tribute Communities Centre.

Kasper Halttunen scored twice and added an assist for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (38-11-0-3), who trailed 3-0 with 12 minutes left in the game. Jacub Julien also scored for the Knights, who outshot the Generals 39-30.

Beckett Sennecke scored twice for the Generals (26-18-5-2), while Dylan Roobroeck netted a single. Calum Ritchie chipped in with two assists.

The Generals went 2-for-6 on the power play, while the Knights were 0-for-5.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

—

WOLVES 8 STEELHEADS 7 (OT)

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Quentin Musty scored 40 seconds into overtime as the visiting Sudbury Wolves edged the Mississauga Steelheads 8-7.

Dalibor Dvorský, Quentin Musty and Nick Yearwood scored twice for the Central Division-leading Wolves (30-15-3-2), while David Goyette and Nathan Villeneuve netted singles.

Angus MacDonell and Lucas Karmiris scored twice for the Steelheads, while Finn Harding, Stevie Leskovar and Porter Martone added singles.

—

BULLDOGS 11 PETES 1

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Cole Brown, Zakary Lavoie and Florian Xhekaj all scored twice as the Brantford Bulldogs blitzed the visiting Peterborough Petes 11-1.

Ben Bujold, Lawson Sherk, Marek Vanacker, Dylan Tsherna and Daniil Sobolev also scored for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (27-16-6-2).

Jonathan Melee scored for the Petes (16-29-5-1).

—

BATTALION 9 FRONTENACS 0

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Mike McIvor stopped 22 shots and earned the shutout as the North Bay Battalion crushed the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 9-0.

Sandis Vilmanis scored four goals for the Battalion (27-16-6-2), while Dalyn Wakely scored twice. Ihnat Pazii, Justin Ertel and Liam Arnsby netted singles.

Netminder Mason Vaccari stopped 15 of 21 shots for the Frontenacs (24-25-1-0), while JJ Salajko stopped four of seven shots.

—

SPIRIT 3 GREYHOUNDS 0

SAULT STE. MARIE — Andrew Oke stopped 22 shots and earned the shutout as the Saginaw Spirit beat the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 3-0.

Owen Beck, Josh Bloom and Calem Mangone scored for the West Division-leading Spirit (37-13-0-1).

Goaltender Charlie Schenkel stopped 14 of 16 shots for the Greyhounds (33-15-2-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.