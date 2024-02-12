OHL roundup: Cowan plays hero as Knights edge Generals 4-3 in OT

February 11, 2024 at 23 h 46 min
Reading time: 2 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

OSHAWA, Ont. — Easton Cowan scored at 4:39 of overtime as the visiting London Knights rallied from a 3-0 deficit to trim the Oshawa Generals 4-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at Tribute Communities Centre.

Kasper Halttunen scored twice and added an assist for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (38-11-0-3), who trailed 3-0 with 12 minutes left in the game. Jacub Julien also scored for the Knights, who outshot the Generals 39-30.

Beckett Sennecke scored twice for the Generals (26-18-5-2), while Dylan Roobroeck netted a single. Calum Ritchie chipped in with two assists.

The Generals went 2-for-6 on the power play, while the Knights were 0-for-5.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

WOLVES 8 STEELHEADS 7 (OT)

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Quentin Musty scored 40 seconds into overtime as the visiting Sudbury Wolves edged the Mississauga Steelheads 8-7.

Dalibor Dvorský, Quentin Musty and Nick Yearwood scored twice for the Central Division-leading Wolves (30-15-3-2), while David Goyette and Nathan Villeneuve netted singles.

Angus MacDonell and Lucas Karmiris scored twice for the Steelheads, while Finn Harding, Stevie Leskovar and Porter Martone added singles.

BULLDOGS 11 PETES 1

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Cole Brown, Zakary Lavoie and Florian Xhekaj all scored twice as the Brantford Bulldogs blitzed the visiting Peterborough Petes 11-1.

Ben Bujold, Lawson Sherk, Marek Vanacker, Dylan Tsherna and Daniil Sobolev also scored for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (27-16-6-2).

Jonathan Melee scored for the Petes (16-29-5-1).

BATTALION 9 FRONTENACS 0

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Mike McIvor stopped 22 shots and earned the shutout as the North Bay Battalion crushed the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 9-0.

Sandis Vilmanis scored four goals for the Battalion (27-16-6-2), while Dalyn Wakely scored twice. Ihnat Pazii, Justin Ertel and Liam Arnsby netted singles.

Netminder Mason Vaccari stopped 15 of 21 shots for the Frontenacs (24-25-1-0), while JJ Salajko stopped four of seven shots.

SPIRIT 3 GREYHOUNDS 0

SAULT STE. MARIE — Andrew Oke stopped 22 shots and earned the shutout as the Saginaw Spirit beat the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 3-0.

Owen Beck, Josh Bloom and Calem Mangone scored for the West Division-leading Spirit (37-13-0-1).

Goaltender Charlie Schenkel stopped 14 of 16 shots for the Greyhounds (33-15-2-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

OHL: Firebirds stun Generals with 7-2 win

OSHAWA, Ont. — Oliver Peer and Connor Clattenburg each scored twice as the Flint Firebirds hammered the Oshawa Generals 7-2 Jimmy…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Ludwinski has five-point night as Frontenacs beat Generals 6-4

OSHAWA, Ont. — Paul Ludwinski scored twice and added three assists as the visiting Kingston Frontenacs…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Knights connect on power play to sink Storm 4-3

GUELPH, Ont. — Sam Dickson's power-play goal early in the second period stood up as the winner as the visiting London Knights edged…