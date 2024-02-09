OHL roundup: Five players score twice as Battalion trounce IceDogs 12-1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Five players scored twice as the North Bay Battalion trounced the Niagara IceDogs 12-1 on Thursday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Dalyn Wakely, Anthony Romani, Sandis Vilmanis, Owen Van Steensel and Ethan Procyszyn each found the back on the net twice in the resounding victory for North Bay (26-16-8), which lost 6-4 to Niagara four nights before. Justin Ertel and Ihnat Pazii each scored once.

Ertel, Wakely, Romani, Van Steensel, Liam Arnsby, Jacob LeBlanc and Andrew LeBlanc had two assists on a night the Battalion filled the scoresheet by committee.

Netminder Dom DiVincentiis kicked out 19 of 20 shots.

Rafek Dianov scored the lone goal for Niagara (14-28-7). Owen Flores stopped 22 of 29 shots and Charlie Robertson stopped 20 of 25 shots while splitting duties in the crease.

After scoring three times in the first, including twice in the final minute, North Bay poured it on with six goals in the second period.

Niagara scored first in the third before North Bay replied with three more goals to extend its lead.

STEELHEADS 5 PETES 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Luke Misa scored three goals as the Mississauga Steelheads defeated the Peterborough Petes.

Dean Loukus scored twice for Mississauga (25-20-4). Steelheads netminder Jack Ivankovic saved 20 of 23 shots.

Chase Lefebvre, Braydon McCallum and Quinton Pagé all scored once for Peterborough (16-27-6). Petes netminder Liam Sztuska kicked out 52 of 56 shots.

SPITFIRES 5 OTTERS 4

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ethan Martin scored twice, including the game-winning goal at 14:02 of the third period, and the Windsor Spitfires edged the Erie Otters.

Cole Davis, Ryan Abraham and Liam Greentree scored once for Windsor (15-28-5). Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo kicked out 21 of 25 shots.

Pano Fimis, Malcolm Spence, Martin Misiak and Brett Bressette all scored once for Erie (23-22-4). Otters netminder Charlie Burns stopped 23 of 28 shots.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.