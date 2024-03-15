OHL Roundup: Otters complete comeback over ailing IceDogs

NIAGARA, Ont. — A four-point night from Sam Alfano lifted the Erie Otters to a 7-4 win over the Niagara IceDogs in Ontario Hockey League play on Thursday.

The Otters (29-28-7) fell behind 4-2 midway through the second period before Pano Fimis scored to ignite a comeback.

Alfano had two goals and two assists, while Dylan Edwards found the back of the net twice and contributed a helper. Fimis added four assists to the scoresheet.

Gavin Bryant scored twice for Niagara (16-39-7), which dropped its ninth game in a row.

—

BATTALION 4 BULLDOGS 2

NORTH BAY, ONT. — A parade to the penalty box didn’t trouble North Bay (35-20-8) as they defeated Brantford (35-18-10). The Bulldogs scored just once on seven power plays, including a four-minute double-minor midway through the third period.

—

STORM 5 SPITFIRES 1

WINDSOR, ONT. — Windsor (18-37-8) sparked the action with a short-handed goal in the first period, but Guelph (29-27-6) rallied with five unanswered strikes for the win. The Spitfires have lost eight straight games.

—

67’s 6 COLTS 2

BARRIE, ONT. — Two goals and an assist from Jacob Maillet helped (35-22-7) Ottawa rout Barrie (26-32-4). 67’s netminder Collin MacKenzie stopped 18 shots for the win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.