OHL roundup: Levin paces IceDogs to 5-2 win over Spitfires

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Mike Levin and Owen Flores proved to be too much for the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday.

Levin scored twice while Flores stopped 36 shots to lead the Niagara IceDogs past the Spitfires 5-2 in Ontario Hockey League action.

Ryan Roobroeck, Zakary Lavoie and Mathieu Paris had the other goals for the IceDogs (10-21-5-1).

Liam Greentree and Josef Eichler scored for the Spitfires (12-21-3-1), while Joey Costanzo made 40 saves.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

—

STORM 3 STING 2 (OT)

GUELPH, Ont. — Braeden Bowman’s power-play goal at 2:25 of overtime lifted the Guelph Storm to a 3-2 win over the visiting Sarnia Sting.

Bowman, who notched his 22nd goal of the season, also added two assists.

Jake Karabela and Thomas Budnick also scored for the Storm (23-13-2-1).

Marko Sikic and Ryan Brown scored for the Sting (15-21-2-0), who were outshot 26-19.

—

GENERALS 5 SPIRIT 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Beckett Sennecke and Connor Lockhart each scored once and added an assist as the visiting Oshawa Generals edged the Saginaw Spirit 5-1.

Luca D’Amato, Stuart Rolofs and Calum Ritchie also scored for the Generals (17-15-3-1), who led 3-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Calem Mangone scored for the Spirit (24-11-0-1), who outshot the visitors 36-19, but had trouble beating Generals’ goalie Jacob Oster.

—

RANGERS 3 BATTALION 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Justin Bottineau’s third-period goal proved to be the winner for the visiting Rangers.

Matthew Sop and Trent Swick also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (27-11-2-0).

Anthony Romani and Owen Van Steensel scored for the Battalion (18-14-5-1).

—

BULLDOGS 4 STEELHEADS 2

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Calvin Crombie scored twice to lead the way for the Bulldogs.

Marek Vanacker and Nick Lardis also scored for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (18-12-6-1).

Luke Misa and Lucas Karmiris replied for the visiting Mississauga Steelheads (20-15-2-0).

—

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7. 2024.