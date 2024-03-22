OHL: Steelheads use three-goal third period to top Icedogs 3-1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Mason Zebeski scored the go-ahead goal and had an assist as the Mississauga Steelheads used a three-goal third-period to come back and top the Niagara IceDogs 3-1 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Luke Misa and Angus MacDonell, with an empty-netter, contributed a goal apiece for Mississauga (38-21-8). Ryerson Leenders made 38 saves.

Ryan Roobroeck had the lone goal for Niagara (17-42-6-2) at 12:47 of the second period.

Charlie Robertson stopped 43-of-43 shots before exiting at 11:52 of the third period. Owen Flores surrendered two goals on six shots in relief.

—

OTTERS 6 SPITFIRES 5

WINDSOR, Ont. — Kaleb Smith scored the eventual game-winner at 12:35 of the third period as the Erie Otters edged the Windsor Spitfires 6-5.

Alexis Daviault, Bruce McDonald, Martin Misiak, Alex Messier and Sam Alfano added the others for Erie (32-28-5-2).

Liam Greentree, with two goals, Ryan Abraham, Valentin Zhugin and AJ Spellacy scored for Windsor (18-40-5-3).

—

67’S 9 PETES 0

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Brad Gardiner scored a hat trick as the Ottawa 67’s pummeled the Peterborough Petes 9-0.

Will Gerrior, with two goals, Brady Stonehouse, Luca Pinelli, Braeden Kressler and Frankie Marrelli provided the rest of the offence for Ottawa (36-23-5-2), which got an 18-save shutout from Ian Michelone.

Zach Bowen surrendered six goals on 36 shots in two periods as the starter in net, and Easton Rye stopped 15-of-18 shots in the third period for Peterborough (20-38-7-1).

—

STORM 5 ATTACK 3

GUELPH, Ont. — Charlie Paquette scored twice as the Guelph Storm topped the Owen Sound Attack 5-3.

Vilmer Alriksson, Gavin Grundner and Ryan McGuire added the others for Guelph (32-27-6-1), which held a 4-1 lead early in the second period and held on for the win.

Colby Barlow, with two goals, and Servac Petrovsky scored for Owen Sound (29-30-5-3).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.