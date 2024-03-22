OHL: Steelheads use three-goal third period to top Icedogs 3-1

March 22, 2024 at 5 h 58 min
Reading time: 2 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Mason Zebeski scored the go-ahead goal and had an assist as the Mississauga Steelheads used a three-goal third-period to come back and top the Niagara IceDogs 3-1 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Luke Misa and Angus MacDonell, with an empty-netter, contributed a goal apiece for Mississauga (38-21-8). Ryerson Leenders made 38 saves.

Ryan Roobroeck had the lone goal for Niagara (17-42-6-2) at 12:47 of the second period.

Charlie Robertson stopped 43-of-43 shots before exiting at 11:52 of the third period. Owen Flores surrendered two goals on six shots in relief.

OTTERS 6 SPITFIRES 5

WINDSOR, Ont. — Kaleb Smith scored the eventual game-winner at 12:35 of the third period as the Erie Otters edged the Windsor Spitfires 6-5.

Alexis Daviault, Bruce McDonald, Martin Misiak, Alex Messier and Sam Alfano added the others for Erie (32-28-5-2).

Liam Greentree, with two goals, Ryan Abraham, Valentin Zhugin and AJ Spellacy scored for Windsor (18-40-5-3).

67’S 9 PETES 0

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. —  Brad Gardiner scored a hat trick as the Ottawa 67’s pummeled the Peterborough Petes 9-0.

Will Gerrior, with two goals, Brady Stonehouse, Luca Pinelli, Braeden Kressler and Frankie Marrelli provided the rest of the offence for Ottawa (36-23-5-2), which got an 18-save shutout from Ian Michelone.

Zach Bowen surrendered six goals on 36 shots in two periods as the starter in net, and Easton Rye stopped 15-of-18 shots in the third period for Peterborough (20-38-7-1).

STORM 5 ATTACK 3

GUELPH, Ont. — Charlie Paquette scored twice as the Guelph Storm topped the Owen Sound Attack 5-3.

Vilmer Alriksson, Gavin Grundner and Ryan McGuire added the others for Guelph (32-27-6-1), which held a 4-1 lead early in the second period and held on for the win.

Colby Barlow, with two goals, and Servac Petrovsky scored for Owen Sound (29-30-5-3).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Five players score twice as Battalion trounce IceDogs 12-1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Five players scored twice as the North Bay Battalion trounced the Niagara IceDogs…

Ontario News

OHL Roundup: Quentin Musty stars in overtime as Wolves edge IceDogs 4-3

SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Quentin Musty scored his second goal in overtime as the Sudbury Wolves edged…

Mississauga Steelheads announce plan to move to neighbouring Brampton
Ontario News

Mississauga Steelheads announce plan to move to neighbouring Brampton

TORONTO — It appears Brampton will get another shot at hosting an Ontario Hockey League franchise. The…