OHL Roundup: Quentin Musty stars in overtime as Wolves edge IceDogs 4-3

SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Quentin Musty scored his second goal in overtime as the Sudbury Wolves edged the Niagara IceDogs 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Landon McCallum and Chase Coughlan had the other goals for Sudbury (26-14-5), as Marcus Vandenberg made 18 saves for the win.

Kevin He struck twice for Niagara (12-27-7), and Gavin Bryant also scored.

Charlie Robertson stopped 41 shots in net for the IceDogs.

The Wolves were 1 for 4 on the power play and Niagara couldn’t score on its two man advantages.

OTTERS 3 STORM 0

ERIE, Pa. — Charlie Burns stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Otters blanked Guelph.

Spencer Sova, Brett Bressette and Malcolm Spence scored for Erie (22-19-4).

Goalie Brayden Gillespie saved 28 shots for the Storm (25-18-3).

BATTALION 3 STEELHEADS 0

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Dom DiVincentiis had a 22-save performance as the Battalion shut out Mississauga.

Sandis Vilmanis had a pair of goals for North Bay (24-15-8) and Liam Arnsby also scored.

Jack Ivankovic saved 26 of 28 shots for the Steelheads (23-19-4).

GENERALS 6 PETES 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Stuart Rolofs and Matthew Buckley had two goals apiece as Oshawa doubled the Petes.

Calum Ritchie and Luke Torrance had the other goals for the Generals (24-16-6).

Nico Addy, Joseph Cadorin and Caden Taylor supplied the offence for Peterborough (16-25-5).

STING 4 SPITFIRES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Alex Cajkovic scored a goal and added an assist as Sarnia downed the Spitfires.

Carter Kostuch, Marko Sikic and Daylen Moses rounded out the attack for the Sting (18-26-3).

Noah Morneau and Colton Smith replied for Windsor (14-28-4).

