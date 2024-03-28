Windsor Spitfires win lottery for first pick in Ontario Hockey League draft

March 28, 2024 at 1 h 55 min
The Canadian Press
WINDSOR, Ont. — The Windsor Spitfires will have the first pick in next month’s Ontario Hockey League draft.

The Spitfires won Wednesday’s draft lottery to earn the first overall selection for the first time since 1976. 

Windsor, the Niagara IceDogs, Peterborough Petes and Sarnia Sting were the four non-playoff teams in the lottery.

The Sting will have the second pick, Peterborough the third and Niagara the fourth choice April 12.

Windsor’s only other first overall draft pick was Jim Fox, who was selected from the North Bay Trappers in 1976. 

Fox never played for Windsor, but was one of the OHL’s top scorers for the Ottawa 67’s before embarking on an NHL career. The 15-round OHL draft will be held over two days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

