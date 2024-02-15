OHL: Bulldogs beat Spitfires in shootout

WINDSOR, Ont. — The Brantford Bulldogs defeated the Windsor Spitfires during the shootout.

Florian Xhekaj scored twice while Adrian Rebelo and Patrick Thomas scored once for Brantford.

Bulldogs netminder Matteo Drobac saved 22 of 26 shots.

Ryan Abraham scored three goals while AJ Spellacy scored once for Windsor.

Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo saved 49 of 53 shots.

GREYHOUNDS 5 WOLVES 4

SAULT STE. MARIE – The Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the Sudbury Wolves during the shootout.

Brady Martin, Jordan D’Intino, Owen Allard and Gavin Hayes all scored once for Sault Ste. Marie.

Greyhounds netminder Charlie Schenkel saved 17 of 21 shots.

Noah Van Vliet scored twice while Quentin Musty and Nathan Villeneuve scored once for Sudbury.

Wolves goaltender Marcus Vandenberg stopped 37 of 41 shots.

FRONTENACS 6 67’S 3

OTTAWA – Jax Dubois scored twice as Kingston Frontenacs defeated Ottawa 67’S.

Matthew Soto, Paul Ludwinski, Gabriel Frasca and Maleek McGowan scored for Kingston.

Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari kicked out 33 of 36 shots.

Henry Mews, Jack Dever and Luca Pinelli had a goal each for Ottawa.

67’S netminder Ian Michelone saved 15 of 21 shots.

FIREBIRDS 4 STING 3

FLINT – The Flint Firebirds defeated the Sarnia Sting during the shootout.

Nolan Dann, Marko Stojkov and Tristan Bertucci had Flint’s other goals.

Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day saved 25 of 28 shots.

Daylen Moses, Zach Filak and Carson Hall scored for Sarnia.

Sting goaltender Nick Surzycia stopped 25 of 28 shots.

ICEDOGS 6 OTTERS 1

ERIE – Gavin Bryant scored three goals as Niagara Icedogs defeated the Erie Otters.

Ryan Roobroeck, Alex Assadourian and Ivan Galiyanov had a goal each for Niagara.

Icedogs goaltender Owen Flores stopped 44 of 45 shots.

Brett Bressette had the lone goal for Erie.

Otters netminder Charlie Burns kicked out 20 of 25 shots while Otters backup goalie Jacob Gibbons stopped four shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2024.