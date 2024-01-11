OHL roundup: Owen Beck shines in debut as Spirit trounce Spitfires 11-3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck went off for two goals and four assists in his Saginaw debut to help the Spirit trounce the Windsor Spitfires 11-3 on Wednesday night in the Ontario Hockey League.

Beck’s six-point debut tied a single-game Spirit record.

Saginaw, which hosts the Memorial Cup this spring, traded forward Aiden Young and three draft picks to the Peterborough Petes for Beck on Monday.

The 19-year-old centre was drafted in the second round, 33rd overall, by the Canadiens in the 2022 NHL draft and represented Canada at this year’s and last year’s world junior hockey championships.

Defenceman Zayne Parekh produced three goals and two assists while winger Michael Misa had two goals and one helper for Saginaw (25-11-1).

Hunter Haight had a goal and two assists, and Nic Sima, Matyas Sapovaliv and Sebastien Gervais also scored.

Spirit netminder Andrew Oke stopped 18 shots.

Ryan Abraham, with a goal and an assist, Noah Morneau and Anthony Cristoforo scored for Windsor (12-22-4).

Spitfires netminder Joey Costanzo saved 15 of 19 shots before Max Donoso took over and stopped 14 of 21.

KNIGHTS 9 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Oliver Bonk, Kaeden Johnston and Jacob Julien each scored twice as the London Knights topped the Sarnia Sting.

Denver Barkey, Evan Van Gorp and Sam O’Reilly scored once for London (27-11-1). Knights goaltender Owen Willmore kicked out 38 shots.

Tyson Doucette and Daylen Moses scored for Sarnia (15-22-2). Sting netminder Nick Surzycia stopped 19 shots.

STEELHEADS 2 WOLVES 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Angus MacDonell knocked in the game-winning goal at 4:11 in the third period as the Mississauga Steelheads edged the Sudbury Wolves.

Luke Misa and Angus MacDonell scored for Mississauga (21-15-2). Steelheads goaltender Ryerson Leenders stopped 46 shots.

Landon McCallum scored for Sudbury (20-12-5). Wolves goaltender Nate Krawchuk saved 17 shots.

FIREBIRDS 5 ATTACK 3

FLINT, Mich. — Oliver Peer scored twice as the Flint Firebirds defeated the Owen Sound Attack.

Nolan Dann, Coulson Pitre and Simon Slavicek scored for Flint (16-20-3). Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day saved 23 shots.

Sam McCue scored twice while Cedrick Guindon scored once for Owen Sound (18-17-3). Attack goaltender Carter George kicked out 42 shots.

Elsewhere in the OHL, a game between the Barrie Colts and Erie Otters was postponed due to unsafe ice conditions resulting from an equipment malfunction at Erie Insurance Arena.

