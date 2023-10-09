OHL roundup: MacDonell helps Steelheads beat Bulldogs 6-1

The Canadian Press
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Angus MacDonell had a goal and two assists and Ryerson Leenders stopped 24 of 25 shots as the Mississauga Steelheads beat the visiting Brantford Bulldogs 6-1 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.

Luke Misa, Mason Zebeski, Marc Boudreau, Chas Sharpe and Porter Martone also scored for the Steelheads (4-1-0-0), who outshot the visitors 40-25.

Cole Brown scored for the Bulldogs (1-3-0-0), who were tied 1-1 after the first period, but trailed 3-1 heading into the third.

The Steelheads were 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Bulldogs went 1-for-4.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

FRONTENACS 5 67’S 2

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jacob Battaglia scored twice as the Kingston Frontenacs beat the visiting Ottawa 67’s 5-2.

Tyler Savard, Ethan Miedema and Christopher Thibodeau also scored for the Frontenacs, who were outshot 35-27.

Luca Pinelli and Will Gerrior scored for the 67’s.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2023.

