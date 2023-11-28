OHL roundup: Petes pounce on Wolves to net 5-3 victory

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Owen Beck and Jonathan Melee each had a goal and assist as the Peterborough Petes edged the visiting Sudbury Wolves 5-3 in the lone Ontario Hockey League game on Monday night.

Jax Dubois scored 23 seconds into the game to pace the East Division-leading Petes to their 13th win in 22 games.

Chase Lefebvre and Konnor Smith also scored for the Petes (13-5-3-1), who were outshot 40-35 by the visitors.

Kocha Delic, Kieron Walton and Quentin Musty scored for the Wolves (12-10-1-0), who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

The Wolves went 1-for-7 on the power play, while the Petes were 0-for-5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.