OHL roundup: Kieron Walton scores hat trick as Wolves defeat Spirit 6-3

SUDBURY, Ont. — Kieron Walton scored a hat trick as the Sudbury Wolves defeated the Saginaw Spirit 6-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.

Dalibor Dvorský had a goal and two assists, Evan Konyen had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Pryce also scored for Sudbury (31-15-6). Chase Coughlan pitched in with two assists.

Wolves netminder Jakub Vondras kicked out 24 of 27 shots.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck — with a goal and an assist — Aidan Castle and Josh Bloom replied for Saginaw (38-14-1), which had a six-game winning streak snapped. Rodwin Dionicio had two assists.

Spirit netminder Andrew Oke stopped 17 of 22 shots.

With Saginaw leading 3-2, Walton scored his first at 8:39 of the second period en route to a natural hat trick, bringing him to 18 on the season.

Konyen added an empty-net goal with under two minutes left in the third to ice the game.

GREYHOUNDS 8 KNIGHTS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Andrew Gibson and Gavin Hayes each scored twice as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds trounced the London Knights.

Jordan D’Intino, Jacob Frasca, Jack Beck and Travis Hayes also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (35-15-3). Greyhounds goaltender Charlie Schenkel stopped 27 of 29 shots.

Max McCue and Sam Dickinson replied for London (38-12-3). Knights goaltender Michael Simpson kicked out 14 of 18 shots and netminder Owen Willmore kicked out 21 of 25 shots while splitting duties.

BULLDOGS 3 ATTACK 0

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Matteo Drobac earned a 24-save shutout as the Brantford Bulldogs downed the Owen Sound Attack.

Florian Xhekaj, Zakary Lavoie and Lawson Sherk scored for Brantford (29-16-8).

Carter George kicked out 28 of 31 shots for Owen Sound (25-22-6).

PETES 3 FRONTENACS 2 (OT)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Chase Lefebvre knocked in the game-winning goal 43 seconds into overtime as the Peterborough Petes edged the Kingston Frontenacs.

Quinton Pagé and Ryder McIntyre also scored for Peterborough (17-30-6). Petes goaltender Liam Sztuska stopped 46 of 48 shots.

Maleek McGowan and Gabriel Frasca had goals for Kingston (25-25-2). Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari stopped 17 of 20 shots.

RANGERS 6 STEELHEADS 5 (OT)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Matthew Sop scored twice, including the game-winner at 2:49 in overtime, as the Kitchener Rangers edged the Mississauga Steelheads.

Carson Rehkopf, Trent Swick, Simon Motew and Hunter Brzustewicz also scored for Kitchener (33-19-2). Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons saved 37 of 42 shots.

Angus MacDonell scored a hat trick while Chas Sharpe and Luke Misa scored once for Mississauga (26-20-6). Steelheads goaltender Ryerson Leenders stopped 11 of 15 shots and netminder Jack Ivankovic stopped 24 of 26 shots while splitting duties.

ICEDOGS 4 GENERALS 3 (OT)

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Kevin He knocked in the game-winning goal at 2:58 in overtime as the Niagara IceDogs edged the Oshawa Generals.

Mike Levin, Evan Klein and Ryan Roobroeck also scored for Niagara (16-30-7). IceDogs goaltender Owen Flores stopped 52 of 55 shots.

Luca Marrelli, David Bedkowski and Matthew Buckley scored for Oshawa (26-18-9). Generals goaltender Jacob Oster stopped 30 of 34 shots.

BATTALION 3 67’S 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Liam Arnsby knocked in the game-winning goal 2:04 into the second period as the North Bay Battalion edged the Ottawa 67’s.

Sandis Vilmanis and Owen Van Steensel also scored for North Bay (28-16-8). Battalion goaltender Dom DiVincentiis kicked out 32 of 34 shots.

Braeden Kressler and Will Gerrior replied for Ottawa (26-19-6). Goaltender Ian Michelone saved 19 of 22 shots.

FIREBIRDS 5 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Connor Clattenburg had a goal and an assist as the Flint Firebirds topped the Sarnia Sting.

Oliver Peer, Nolan Dann, Jeremy Martin and Simon Slavicek also scored for Flint (23-25-4). Firebirds netminder Nathan Day kicked out 22 of 24 shots.

Tyson Doucette and Zach Filak scored for Sarnia (22-28-4). Sting goaltender Nick Surzycia stopped 17 of 21 shots.

OTTERS 4 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Carey Terrance scored his 27th of the season with a short-handed goal as the Erie Otters defeated the Guelph Storm.

Martin Misiak, Dylan Edwards and Bruce McDonald also scored for Erie (24-25-4). Otters netminder Jacob Gibbons kicked out 15 of 17 shots.

Charlie Paquette and Hunter McKenzie replied for Guelph (26-22-5). Storm netminder Brayden Gillespie saved 34 of 37 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.