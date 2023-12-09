OHL Roundup: Rehkopf stars in overtime as Rangers edge Bulldogs 6-5

KITCHENER, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf scored in overtime as the Kitchener Rangers rallied past the Brantford Bulldogs 6-5 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Trent Swick scored twice in regulation for Kitchener (22-7-1), while Hunter Brzustewicz, Filip Mešár, and Antonino Pugliese chipped in as well.

Rangers goalie Jackson Parsons stopped 12 of 17 shots in 35:42 of playing time. He was replaced in net by Tristan Malboeuf saved all seven shots he faced.

Jorian Donovan, Nick Lardis, Calvin Crombie, Marek Vanacker and Ben Bujold helped Brantford (13-9-6) build a 5-1 lead.

Bulldogs goaltender David Egorov turned aside 35 shots.

Kitchener was 3 for 5 on the power play and Brantford couldn’t score on its three man advantages.

The Rangers stretched their point streak to six games with the victory.

—

ATTACK 3 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Servac Petrovsky had the overtime winner as Owen Sound eked out a win over the Storm.

Ethan Burroughs and James Petrovski had regulation-time goals for the Attack (14-11-2).

Braeden Bowman and Gavin Grundner scored for Guelph (16-10-2).

—

BATTALION 5 STEELHEADS 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Dalyn Wakely had a hat trick as North Bay topped the Steelheads.

Wyatt Kennedy and Anthony Romani had the other goals for the Battalion (14-10-5).

Mason Zebeski, Luke Misa and Adam Zidlicky supplied the offence for Mississauga (16-9-1).

—

GREYHOUNDS 7 FRONTENACS 5

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Owen Allard and Marco Mignosa had two goals apiece as the Greyhounds downed Kingston.

Julian Fantino, Brenden Sirizzotti and Jack Beck rounded out the attack as Sault Ste. Marie (19-8-2) won its third straight.

Gage Heyes, Vann Williamson, Ethan Miedema, Gabriel Frasca and Jacob Battaglia did the scoring for the Frontenacs (13-14-1).

—

KNIGHTS 7 SPIRIT 3

LONDON, Ont. — Denver Barkey struck twice as the Knights bested Saginaw.

Landon Sim, Kasper Halttunen, Max McCue, Jacob Julien and Easton Cowan added goals for London (17-10-1).

Alex Christopoulos, Hunter Haight and Rodwin Dionicio all scored for the Spirit (16-9-1).

—

WOLVES 8 ICEDOGS 4

SUDBURY, Ont. — Nolan Collins had a pair of goals as the Wolves routed Niagara.

Kieron Walton, Andre Anania, Landon McCallum, Nathan Villeneuve, Dalibor Dvorský and Evan Konyen also found the back of the net for Sudbury (14-10-3).

Ryan Vannetten, Mathieu Paris, Kevin He and Andrew Wycisk all scored the IceDogs (6-17-5).

—

PETES 5 67’s 2

OTTAWA — Owen Beck scored and added two assists as Peterborough skated past the 67’s.

Donovan McCoy, Tommy Purdeller, Sam McCue and Konnor Smith chimed in for the Petes (14-9-4).

Henry Mews and Chris Barlas replied for Ottawa (16-9-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2023.