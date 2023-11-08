OHL roundup: Spirit edge Sting 3-2 in front of 3,671 students

SARNIA, Ont. — Matyas Sapovaliv scored the winning goal to lead the Saginaw Spirit to a 3-2 win over the Sarnia Sting in Ontario Hockey League action Tuesday.

Sapovaliv’s goal at 3:44 of the third period snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted the visitors to a victory in front of 3,671 students at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

The Spirit built a 2-0 lead on goals by Will Bishop and Dean Loukus, but second-period goals from Marko Sikic and Zach Filak pulled the Sting even on the inaugural school day game in Sarnia.

Braden Hache had two assists for the Spirit, who outshot the Sting 32-29 in the lone OHL game of the day.

The Spirit went 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Sting were 0-for-2.

With the win. the Spirit improved to 6-7-0-1, while the Sting slipped to 8-8-0-0 and missed an opportunity to move into sole possession of second place in the West Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.